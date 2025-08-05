Metro Boomin Blames Social Media For Ending Regional Music

Metro Boomin is calling out social media and blasting anyone who has any negative takes on his new mixtape, A Futuristic Summa. The project channels popular sounds of late 2000s and early 2010s Atlanta rap for a look back at one of the city’s most creative and impactful periods. But Metro says that social media has killed regional sounds in music.

“It's time for music to get back regional,” he tweeted on X (formerly Twitter). “Social media got everybody tryna do the same thing. Let’s get back to actual culture and regional identity.”

With appearances from Gucci Mane , Young Dro, Rocko, 21 Savage, Future, Roscoe Dash, Waka Flocka Flame, Travis Porter and so many other Atlanta mainstays, the mixtape celebrates the legacy of post-crunk, snap and trap era superstars.

“This is Avengers: Endgame level for the city,” Metro explained. “An Atlanta love letter,”