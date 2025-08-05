Photo by Claude Yao Sahi/Johnny Nunez/WireImage.
Metro Boomin Blames Social Media For Ending Regional Music
Superproducer blasts critics of his latest mixtape ‘A Futuristic Summa’ and it’s dedication to Atlanta.
Metro Boomin is calling out social media and blasting anyone who has any negative takes on his new mixtape, A Futuristic Summa. The project channels popular sounds of late 2000s and early 2010s Atlanta rap for a look back at one of the city’s most creative and impactful periods. But Metro says that social media has killed regional sounds in music.
“It's time for music to get back regional,” he tweeted on X (formerly Twitter). “Social media got everybody tryna do the same thing. Let’s get back to actual culture and regional identity.”
With appearances from Gucci Mane, Young Dro, Rocko, 21 Savage, Future, Roscoe Dash, Waka Flocka Flame, Travis Porter and so many other Atlanta mainstays, the mixtape celebrates the legacy of post-crunk, snap and trap era superstars.“This is Avengers: Endgame level for the city,” Metro explained. “An Atlanta love letter,”
The superproducer went on a lengthy social media rant about his new mixtape, dismissing any critics who didn’t understand why he released an ode to Atlanta’s past.
“MESSAGE,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I DID THIS FOR #US NOT #THEM
He went to admonish anyone who didn’t “get” the mixtape and the vibe he was going for.
“If yo homeboy never had to hold you up in the teen party while u was getting twerked on,” he continued. “Then you might wanna sit this one out.”
“If you never went out and competed with ya boys on who could get the most numbers then you might wanna sit this one out,” he added.
“If you started listening to rap music in 2017 then you might wanna sit this one out,” Metro tweeted. “If you never intentionally wore your clothes with the tags still on then you might wanna sit this one out.”
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web