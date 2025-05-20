Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez: ‘You Are A Demon’

Megan Thee Stallion is calling out Tory Lanez — and his fans. After reports of Lanez’s associates claiming they have new evidence in his defense and amidst calls for the incarcerated rap star to be pardoned, Meg used an impassioned TikTok post to call out Lanez, and fans of Lanez who harass her online.

“At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re-live being shot BY TORY!?” she asked in a text message posted to her TikTok on Monday (May 19). “At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying ? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me?”

“WHY IN TF WOULD ME … MEGAN THEE STALLION HAVE TO LIE ON THIS MF ABT SHOOTING ME! How yall mad at the person that got shot ????” continued Meg. “FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it , it was PROVEN IN COURT fuck the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME !!”

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan in the foot as they left a party at the home of Kylie Jenner in July 2020. On May 14, days after Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) was stabbed in prison , his representatives held a press conference, where they maintained that Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris actually shot Megan , not Lanez.

The "new evidence" was brought forward by Lanez's lawyers at a press conference last week. Attorney Walter Roberts claimed that Harris' former bodygaurd, Bradley James, has come forward with a testimony that he was witness to a conversation where "Harris stated that she had the gun, she fired it three times," Roberts said.

“One min him/ yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn’t him oh ok… ?!” she added.

In August 2023, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The attorney for Meg (born Megan Pete), Alex Spiro, refuted Peterson’s team’s claims in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter .

“Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system,” Spiro said. “This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law.”

Meg also dismissed any notion of new evidence.

“Ain’t no new f–king evidence yall been saying the same s–t for years,” she said, addressing the claims herself before signing off. “TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you are a f–king demon.”