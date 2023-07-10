Maxwell brings his landmark 1996 debut Urban Hang Suite to the sea next February. The 3-time Grammy-winner will headline ‘Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise’ where he’ll perform twice from February 10, 2024 through February 14, 2024 on the Norwegian Pearl. With stops in The Bahamas’ Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, additional performers on the cruise include Musiq Soulchild, Ledisi, Robert Glasper, Leela James, Sabrina Claudio and Gallant.

Along with the special Valentine’s Day weekend concerts, parties, comedy shows and other activities will also be held on-board. Prior to the cruise, Maxwell will hold a three-night engagement at the Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas on August 9, August 11 and August 12. The limited engagement, titled NIGHT, The Trilogy Show, will also signal the singer’s final installment of his blacksummers’night trilogy, which began in July 2009. The trilogy’s second installment, blackSUMMERS’night, released in July 2016.



“People know where I stand and how I do what I do, but this new album is about celebrating love,” he told VIBE in 2021. “So, get the chocolate out, get the wine, get the champagne, whatever you got to get, flowers, roses, petals. Write her name out and you know.”

The well-received Urban Hang Suite was a leading album in the neo-soul movement of the 1990s. Singles from the album included "Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)" and "Sumthin' Sumthin',” and the Urban Hang Suite has since been certified 2x Platinum. In 1997, Maxwell followed his debut with an MTV Unplugged concert and album, which went Gold.

