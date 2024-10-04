Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban.
Ms. Lauryn Hill Responds to Pras Lawsuit Accusing Her of Fraud and Breach of Contract
“Despite his attacks, I am still compassionate and hope things work out for him,” Hill said.
After Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Fugees co-member Pras announced he was suing her for fraud and breach of contract on Tuesday, Hill has shared a statement addressing the lawsuit.
In a report from Variety, Pras filed a lawsuit against Hill in New York, suing her for fraud, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and refusal to permit an audit of the Fugees’ shortened reunion tour last year. All of the claims stem from the tour.
As the report noted, Pras accuses Hill of mismanaging the tour, including handling its budget “that was so bloated with unnecessary and, most likely fictitious, expenses, that it seemed designed to lose money.”
According to The Associated Press, the lawsuit asks that a judge void the tour contract and order an accounting of its finances, as well as seeks actual and punitive damages, which will be determined at trial.
Hill responded to the suit in a press statement, saying that it’s “baseless” and “full of false claims and unwarranted attacks.”
She also claimed that the Fugees tour was a part of a 25th anniversary tour she already had in the works for her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
“It was being planned whether the Fugees were involved or not,” Hill said, adding, “The tour was expanded to incorporate the Fugees because I found out that Pras was in trouble and would need money to aid his legal defense.”
In April last year, Pras was found guilty on 10 criminal counts that range from conspiracy to failure to register as an agent of China, related to accusations that he was trying to help a Malaysian businessman and the Chinese government gain access to the highest chambers of the United States government.
“I was not in Pras’ life when he decided to make the unfortunate decision that led to his current legal troubles,” Hill said in the statement. “I did not advise that he make that decision and therefore am in no way responsible for his decision and its consequences, though I have taken it upon myself to help. Despite his attacks, I am still compassionate and hope things work out for him.”
