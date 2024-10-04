Ms. Lauryn Hill Responds to Pras Lawsuit Accusing Her of Fraud and Breach of Contract

After Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Fugees co-member Pras announced he was suing her for fraud and breach of contract on Tuesday, Hill has shared a statement addressing the lawsuit.

In a report from Variety , Pras filed a lawsuit against Hill in New York, suing her for fraud, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and refusal to permit an audit of the Fugees’ shortened reunion tour last year. All of the claims stem from the tour.