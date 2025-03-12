June Ambrose Says Not Being Asked to be Part of Met Gala Committee Doesn't Make Her “Less Relevant”

Despite her accomplishments — from styling rap heavyweights like Jay-Z to creating runway shows for Puma — June Ambrose has never been given the opportunity to help with a Met Gala, a topic she addressed in a recent interview.

During an appearance on Complex’s “Please Explain Hosted by Aria Hughes” video series, Ambrose, along with Dapper Dan and Ali Richmond, spoke on this year’s Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which will explore Black dandyism.