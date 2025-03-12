Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images.
June Ambrose Says Not Being Asked to be Part of Met Gala Committee Doesn't Make Her “Less Relevant”
Ambrose, who has styled Jay-Z, Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes, discussed the topic in a recent interview.
Despite her accomplishments — from styling rap heavyweights like Jay-Z to creating runway shows for Puma — June Ambrose has never been given the opportunity to help with a Met Gala, a topic she addressed in a recent interview.During an appearance on Complex’s “Please Explain Hosted by Aria Hughes” video series, Ambrose, along with Dapper Dan and Ali Richmond, spoke on this year’s Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which will explore Black dandyism.
As explained on The Met’s website for an exhibit sharing the theme’s name, dandyism “offered Black people an opportunity to use clothing, gesture, irony and wit to transform their given identities and imagine new ways of embodying political and social possibilities.”
While the trio discussed who they would’ve liked to have seen co-chair this year’s theme, Ambrose used the moment to acknowledge how she hasn’t been given a “seat at the table” in regard to the annual Met Gala.
“We all know that The Met is a business, and it is also a popular culture franchise. Not taking anything away from what Anna Wintour has done in terms of curation, but it is a business,” she said before noting that Dan, who is a member of this year’s host committee, “has had tables at The Met.”
“I have not had a seat at the table, but I recognize that,” Ambrose added.
“I have not had a seat at the table, but it doesn’t make me any more or less relevant,” she continued. “I understand my contribution, I have no bitterness in any one of my bones.”
Later on, she reiterated this, saying, “But no bitterness in my bones, I’m actually excited and I feel my contribution has been made, and I’m excited to see, alive, how that is interpreted, whether I have to sit and watch it on my couch.”
According to Business Insider, co-chairs “help promote the event and plan its theme, dinner and performances.” Meanwhile, host committee members “will support the evening’s festivities,” according to a press release for this year’s Met Gala.
Co-chairs for this year’s event, which takes place May 5, are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour and honorary chair LeBron James. Host committee members are André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Grace Wales Bonner, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Regina King, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, Usher and Kara Walker.
