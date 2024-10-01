Photo By Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images.
‘Good Times’ Star John Amos Dead at 84: Report
‘Good Times’ star John Amos has reportedly passed away.
Actor John Amos, who became an icon for his stern portrayal of James Evans onGood Times, has passed away, his son K.C. Amos reports. He was 84 and he passed on August 21.In a statement he gave to People magazine, K.C. eulogized his father, honoring his personality, career and legacy:
“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” Kelly wrote. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over.: Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.” My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life. Most recently in Suits LA playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, America's Dad. He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time."This news arrives nearly five years after John Amos’ Good Times co-star Ja'net DuBois passed away at the age of 74. OKP sends condolences to K.C. and the rest of John Amos’ family.
