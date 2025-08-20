Joey Bada$$ Announces Tour

Joey Bada$$ is going on the road. The Brooklyn rapper has announced his Dark Aura Tour in anticipation of his upcoming album, Lonely At the Top, which drops August 29. The tour kicks off in October and will feature Ab-Soul and Rapsody as special guests.

Joey also dropped his new single “Dark Aura” on Monday. He’s complained about label issues causing Lonely At the Top to be delayed from its original expected release date of August 1. In July, Bada$ put Columbia Records on blast for the issues with the album.

The 30-year-old offered a message to his fans, letting them know that his album had been postponed.

“I’ma just rip the Band-Aid off,” he said on Instagram Live while tagging his label in the post. “The album is not dropping Aug.1. I’m f—king sorry. I’m ashamed, I’m f—king disappointed. I wanted to take accountability and responsibility because I’m not ever gon’ leave y’all high and dry.

“My s—t got pushed back because the label pushed my s—t back,” he added. “My album is signed, sealed and delivered over a month ago. This ain’t ‘cause of no sample clearances. This ain’t ‘cause of no features. This ain’t ‘cause of no clashing with another artist on the date. This is literally an Exhibit A of the label getting in the artist’s way … I’ve been moving on rogue time.”