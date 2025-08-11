Ice Cube Bashes ICE Raids: “They Don’t Care Who They Grab”

Ice Cube is voicing his criticism of ICE raids. In an interview with REAL 92.3 LA’s The Cruz Show, Cube gave his opinion regarding ICE and the West Coast rap icon condemned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for their heavy-handed tactics, amid reports that the operations have targeted schools .

“To see people disrespected like that, and the federal government being too heavy-handed, going to churches and weddings and grabbing people out of schools—it’s like, ‘Come on, man, y’all just overdoing it,’” Cube said.