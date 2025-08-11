Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Fanatics.
Ice Cube Bashes ICE Raids: “They Don’t Care Who They Grab”
The West Coast rap icon talked about the toll ICE has taken on Los Angeles.
Ice Cube is voicing his criticism of ICE raids. In an interview with REAL 92.3 LA’s The Cruz Show, Cube gave his opinion regarding ICE and the West Coast rap icon condemned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for their heavy-handed tactics, amid reports that the operations have targeted schools.
“To see people disrespected like that, and the federal government being too heavy-handed, going to churches and weddings and grabbing people out of schools—it’s like, ‘Come on, man, y’all just overdoing it,’” Cube said.
The immigration debate has only intensified under Donald Trump’s presidency. Protests began early in the summer against the President’s push for mass deportation. The administration deployed the National Guard to assist ICE, only intensifying operations across Los Angeles.
Cube’s commentary comes after Border Patrol agents made headlines after they reportedly leapt from a rented truck and detained people outside a Home Depot in Los Angeles. The operation, referred to by one official as “Operation Trojan Horse,” has drawn backlash from civil rights groups and local leaders.
“It's hard for me to believe that that raid was consistent with the court order that said you cannot racially profile, you cannot racially discriminate," Mayor Karen Bass said during a press conference. “We are not going to accept this situation, which was why we had a court decision and a temporary restraining order, and now that needs to be enforced and that needs to be upheld.”
“Nobody’s safe,” said the former N.W.A rapper.. “They don’t care who they grab. They want to traumatize people, too.”
Cube went on to describe the effect it’s having on the Latino community in Los Angeles.
“I can’t wait ’til this period is over,” he said. “It’s crazy to see people dragged out of their spots of refuge.”
