How to Be Outside, Inside featuring DJ KITTYSAYWORD

DJKITTYSAYWORD is known for dazzling crowds with global vibes and masterfully curated sets. And when it comes to curating a chill day in the city, she takes the task just as seriously. From a quick blow-out at the Dominican salon to a thorough sweep of SoHo’s retail offerings, Kitty keeps it simple by day and high energy by night.

Okayplayer: When you want to be “outside” without really being outside, where do you go in NYC?

I’m truly a gallery girl, so my favorite way to be “outside” without actually being outside is to check out art! It’s my favorite way to clear my mental palate. I love getting lost in the galleries in Chelsea, where you can gallery hop back-to-back. I always end at Comme des Garçons for one last moment of inspiration.

Where do you go when you want to be around people, but not overwhelmed by people?

I keep it simple. I like checking out bookstores like McNally Jackson or Dashwood Books , or record shops like A-1 in the LES or Blue Sun in BK, and just getting lost in my own world, exploring new discoveries.

What does your perfect NYC day look like, from morning to night?

A perfect NYC day starts with me waking up early, grabbing a matcha, and heading straight to my Dominican hair salon, because when you look good, you feel good! And a fresh blowout always hits!

Once my hair is done, I’ll head downtown and get an aura reading in Chinatown, my little ritual whenever I’m in the city. By then, I’m texting friends who might be nearby to link up at Sant Ambroeus , where we catch up, eat something delicious, and enjoy some prime-time people watching!

After that, I’m in the mood to shop, so I'll check out Acne Studios , Issey Miyake , Miu Miu ; I'll pass by Supreme and Stüssy to say hi to friends and make my way to the LES for a stop at Sandy Liang .

By now, I’m probably hungry again. The friend group has gotten larger, and it is time for dinner. So we head to Le Baratin , my favorite French spot in the West Village, because there's nothing better than ending the night with steak au poivre and fries.

If there’s a party and the weather’s perfect, I’m outside! And if I’m not DJing, I’m popping up to surprise a DJ friend at their set or ending the night with a nightcap with the good people at La Noxe.

A perfect NYC day is one of my favorite days ever, it makes you feel so good, spontaneous and alive!