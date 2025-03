New Hip-Hop Exhibit in Oklahoma Will Display Items From LL COOL J, Chuck D, MC Lyte and More

A new hip-hop exhibit in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is opening later this month.

The exhibit, "Hip Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit," is opening at the Woody Guthrie Center on March 29, and will feature LL COOL J ’s red Kangol bucket hat, MC Lyte ’s custom Timberlands made for her 2003 “Ride Wit Me” music video, Chuck D’s letterman jacket from Spike Lee’s 1989 movie, Do the Right Thing, and more. It is curated by the GRAMMY Museum. More information about the exhibit can be found here