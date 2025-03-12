New Hip-Hop Exhibit in Oklahoma Will Display Items From LL COOL J, Chuck D, MC Lyte and More

A new hip-hop exhibit in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is opening later this month.

“The Woody Guthrie Center is proud to host the GRAMMY Museum’s ‘Hip-Hop America’ exhibit celebrating a genre that, like Woody Guthrie’s music, gives a voice to the people,” Cady Shaw, director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said in a statement. “Hip-hop and folk share a deep-rooted tradition of speaking truth to power, and this exhibit is a powerful reminder that music remains one of the most impactful tools for social justice.”

In celebration of the exhibit’s opening, Digable Planets is also putting on a performance at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom on Sunday, March 30. Tickets for that can be purchased here .

“As GRAMMY Award-winning pioneers of hip-hop, Digable Planets have consistently pushed creative boundaries with their fusion of jazz-inspired beats and socially conscious lyrics,” Shaw said in that same statement. “Their performance underscores the influence of hip-hop in shaping modern music and culture — a central theme of the exhibit.”

"Hip Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit” will be available to visit until September 7.