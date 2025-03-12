Photo by Raymond Boyd/Getty Images.
New Hip-Hop Exhibit in Oklahoma Will Display Items From LL COOL J, Chuck D, MC Lyte and More
In celebration of the exhibit’s opening, Digable Planets is also putting on a performance.
A new hip-hop exhibit in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is opening later this month.The exhibit, "Hip Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit," is opening at the Woody Guthrie Center on March 29, and will feature LL COOL J’s red Kangol bucket hat, MC Lyte’s custom Timberlands made for her 2003 “Ride Wit Me” music video, Chuck D’s letterman jacket from Spike Lee’s 1989 movie, Do the Right Thing, and more. It is curated by the GRAMMY Museum. More information about the exhibit can be found here.
“The Woody Guthrie Center is proud to host the GRAMMY Museum’s ‘Hip-Hop America’ exhibit celebrating a genre that, like Woody Guthrie’s music, gives a voice to the people,” Cady Shaw, director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said in a statement. “Hip-hop and folk share a deep-rooted tradition of speaking truth to power, and this exhibit is a powerful reminder that music remains one of the most impactful tools for social justice.”
In celebration of the exhibit’s opening, Digable Planets is also putting on a performance at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom on Sunday, March 30. Tickets for that can be purchased here.
“As GRAMMY Award-winning pioneers of hip-hop, Digable Planets have consistently pushed creative boundaries with their fusion of jazz-inspired beats and socially conscious lyrics,” Shaw said in that same statement. “Their performance underscores the influence of hip-hop in shaping modern music and culture — a central theme of the exhibit.”
"Hip Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit” will be available to visit until September 7.
