GloRilla Arrested In Georgia On Drug Charges

GloRilla (born Gloria Woods) is facing drug possession charges after she called police to report a burglary.

WSB-TV in Atlanta reports that deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home owned by Woods at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday (July 19) morning. The investigators say three suspects went into the home when Glo wasn’t there and began stealing when someone in the home fired at them. The burglars ran off and investigators don’t believe the thieves were injured.

But the deputies then noticed a smell of marijuana and began searching the premises. They found a “significant amount of marijuana” in the master bedroom closet.

Woods has been charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. She turned herself in to the Forsyth County Jail on Tuesday and was released on a $22,260 bond.

“The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman. “At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

The rapper has had a successful year so far. GloRilla was honored with the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard Women in Music ceremony in Los Angeles in March; she played Coachella in April; she took the stage at the 2025 Roots Picnic back in June ; and she won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award at the 2025 BET Awards .

“I’m excited,” she said in April as she prepped for Coachella . “I did [Coachella] in 2023, but I’m ready to really bring the heat of 2025 because last year was such a dominant year, and this year is a dominant year for me too, so I just got to bring the heat.”

GloRilla has yet to issue any kind of public statement on the burglary or the arrest.