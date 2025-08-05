Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Announce Tour

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are coming to a town near you. The pair have announced on Tues. (Aug. 5) that they are going on the road for Alfredo: The Tour, in support of their new collaborative album, Alfredo 2.

Alfredo: The Tour kicks off in Philadelphia on September 20. Gibbs will go on a headlining run of U.S. shows in cities like Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago and Los Angeles during the fall, with things wrapping up in the Bay Area on November 9. The tour will feature The Alchemist at select dates; in addition to support from Jalen Ngonda, MAVI and Sven Wunder on certain dates.

Alfredo 2 is the sequel to their acclaimed 2020 collaborative album, Alfredo. The album has drawn strong reviews since its release, and Freddie and The Alchemist shared a new music video for “A Thousand Miles.”

Local presale ticket sales will be available beginning August 6th at 10am local time, with all tickets on sale starting Friday, August 8 at 10am local time.