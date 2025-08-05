Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball.
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Announce Tour
Rapper and producer superduo Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are going on the road together for ‘The Alfredo Tour.’
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are coming to a town near you. The pair have announced on Tues. (Aug. 5) that they are going on the road for Alfredo: The Tour, in support of their new collaborative album, Alfredo 2.
Alfredo: The Tour kicks off in Philadelphia on September 20. Gibbs will go on a headlining run of U.S. shows in cities like Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago and Los Angeles during the fall, with things wrapping up in the Bay Area on November 9. The tour will feature The Alchemist at select dates; in addition to support from Jalen Ngonda, MAVI and Sven Wunder on certain dates.
Alfredo 2 is the sequel to their acclaimed 2020 collaborative album, Alfredo. The album has drawn strong reviews since its release, and Freddie and The Alchemist shared a new music video for “A Thousand Miles.”
Local presale ticket sales will be available beginning August 6th at 10am local time, with all tickets on sale starting Friday, August 8 at 10am local time.
Alfredo: The Tour Dates
North America:
9/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
9/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
9/25 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s
9/26 - Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s Dallas - South Side Ballroom
9/27 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston - Music Hall
9/28 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
10/3 - Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor
10/4 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
10/5 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
10/10 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/12 - Washington, DC @ Echostage
10/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
10/18 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Jack White Theatre
10/24 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/26 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Orange County
10/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
10/29 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
11/1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
11/6 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/7 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield