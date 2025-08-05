ESC TO CLOSE
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist perform during the 2021 Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field on September 24, 2021 in New York City.
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball.

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Announce Tour

Rapper and producer superduo Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are going on the road together for ‘The Alfredo Tour.’

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are coming to a town near you. The pair have announced on Tues. (Aug. 5) that they are going on the road for Alfredo: The Tour, in support of their new collaborative album, Alfredo 2.

Alfredo: The Tour kicks off in Philadelphia on September 20. Gibbs will go on a headlining run of U.S. shows in cities like Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago and Los Angeles during the fall, with things wrapping up in the Bay Area on November 9. The tour will feature The Alchemist at select dates; in addition to support from Jalen Ngonda, MAVI and Sven Wunder on certain dates.

Alfredo 2 is the sequel to their acclaimed 2020 collaborative album, Alfredo. The album has drawn strong reviews since its release, and Freddie and The Alchemist shared a new music video for “A Thousand Miles.”

Local presale ticket sales will be available beginning August 6th at 10am local time, with all tickets on sale starting Friday, August 8 at 10am local time.

Alfredo: The Tour Dates

North America:

9/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

9/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

9/25 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s

9/26 - Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s Dallas - South Side Ballroom

9/27 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston - Music Hall

9/28 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/3 - Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

10/4 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

10/5 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

10/10 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/12 - Washington, DC @ Echostage

10/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10/18 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Jack White Theatre

10/24 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/26 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Orange County

10/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

10/29 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

11/1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

11/6 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/7 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

