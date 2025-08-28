Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV.
Flavor Flav Offers To Officiate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding
“King Swiftie in the building!” Public Enemy's hype man, Flavor Flav, congratulated the engaged couple.
Flavor Flav’s status as a card-carrying “Swiftie” is well-documented. The Public Enemy hypeman has made his love of Taylor Swift known, and the pop megastar has reciprocated the adulation. So of course, Flav had thoughts about Taylor Swift’s recent engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The “9-1-1 Is A Joke” rapper offered to officiate the high-profile wedding in a video message congratulating the couple.
“Flavor Flav right here in the building, a.k.a. King Swiftie,” Flav begins his video, posted Wednesday by TMZ. “I want to congratulate my girl, Taylor Swift, on her engagement to my boy, Travis Kelce. Hey yo, check this out: I knew this was gonna happen. I could not wait for the day to happen, you know what I’m saying? Now my girl Taylor is engaged to my boy. I’m stoked!”
Flav goes on to volunteer his services for the nuptials.
“I can’t wait for the wedding. Not only that, but when y’all get married, let your boy Flavor Flav be the officiator,” he says. “I would love to officiate the wedding, you know what I’m saying? But most of all, congratulations, Taylor and Travis. May God bless you all with the longest, [most] prosperous marriage ever, you hear me? I’m happy for you both. King Swiftie in the building, giving you all of my blessings. Taylor Swift, you got the gift.”
Back in 2024, Flav shared the genesis of his Taylor Swift love.
“It started because I got a girl that lives in Detroit and her kids wanted to go to the Eras Tour concert,” he said on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning radio show. “So my manager got in contact with Taylor Swift’s people and they hooked me up some tickets and passes … a lot of these fans were coming up to me — these young kids, man, I’m surprised they even knew who I was! — and they start giving me these friendship bracelets.”