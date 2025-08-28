Flavor Flav Offers To Officiate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Flavor Flav ’s status as a card-carrying “Swiftie” is well-documented. The Public Enemy hypeman has made his love of Taylor Swift known, and the pop megastar has reciprocated the adulation . So of course, Flav had thoughts about Taylor Swift ’s recent engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The “9-1-1 Is A Joke” rapper offered to officiate the high-profile wedding in a video message congratulating the couple.

“Flavor Flav right here in the building, a.k.a. King Swiftie,” Flav begins his video, posted Wednesday by TMZ . “I want to congratulate my girl, Taylor Swift, on her engagement to my boy, Travis Kelce. Hey yo, check this out: I knew this was gonna happen. I could not wait for the day to happen, you know what I’m saying? Now my girl Taylor is engaged to my boy. I’m stoked!”