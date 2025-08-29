Erykah Badu and Alchemist Album ‘Abi & Alan’ Delayed

Fans who were anticipating hearing the new Erykah Badu and Alchemist album on Friday were sorely disappointed. The hotly anticipated collaborative project did not make its announced release date. Badu posted on Instagram, letting her followers know the unfortunate news.

“Don’t worry tho…no Aug. 29,” she captioned the post, which is a video of her in bed. “It’s @alanthechemist fault 😀”

Badu announced the album back in March, revealing that her new project would be with superproducer The Alchemist. It’s Badu’s first studio album since 2010's New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh) and her first major release since her But You Caint Use My Phone mixtape in 2015.

And on the heels of dropping the album’s first single, “Next to You,” the pair took their show on the road in the lead-up to the album. On the track, the legendary producer flips one of his most celebrated classics: Mobb Deep ’s “The Realest.”

Badu had previously hinted at the new project in an interview with The Breakfast Club.

“I mean, I’m writing right now. I got a project coming out soon,” she said at the time. When pressed about a release date, she was characteristically vague.

“We’ll see,” Badu answered, before adding: “It’s an important one. It’s a collab album.”

As for The Alchemist, he’s staying busy. The superproducer just released Alfredo 2 with Freddie Gibbs, and in July, it was announced that he’s going on tour with DJ Premier.

“Man…If you know me, you know how much of a big deal this is for me,” Alchemist posted. “@djpremier is the greatest of all time and the reason I became what I am today. I remember being on tour with him when I was just a roadie for Cypress. Now I am blessed with the honor to join him & put the forces together live on stage.

“HISTORY WILL BE MADE!” he added. “Don’t miss this one.”