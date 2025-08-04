Photo by Dana Jacobs/Getty Images.
Earth, Wind & Fire Take the Stage With Sabrina Carpenter at Lollapalooza
The legendary band surprised the Grant Park crowd during the pop princess’s set.
Sabrina Carpenter made sure Lollapalooza had to deal with the elements. The “Espresso” singer was one of the headliners at the popular Chicago music festival and she brought out none other than Chicago’s own Earth, Wind & Fire as surprise guests during her performance.
“And we can just let loose, right? We can just groove!” Carpenter said to the crowd as the familiar opening bass of “Let’s Groove,” began to play. “So I thought, ‘Why not bring out my friends from Chicago?’ Give it up for Earth, Wind & Fire, everybody!”
EWF took the stage with the pop princess Sunday night and performed “Let’s Groove” and “September” as Carpenter sang along with lead singer Philip Bailey."The whole place went insane when they walked out," attendee Matt Rodrigues told NBC Chicago 5.
In addition to Carpenter, this year's Lollapalooza featured headlining sets from Tyler, The Creator, Doechii and A$AP Rocky. The festival takes place in Chicago’s Grant Park in late July/early August. Olivia Rodrigo, Twice, Luke Combs, and Rüfüs du Sol we’re also among the acts on the lineup for the four-day festival.
Earth, Wind & Fire was founded by the late multi-instrumentalist Maurice White and his brother, bassist Verdine White in Chicago in the late 1960s. The six-time Grammy winners would score numerous hits spanning several decades and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2000.
Sabrina Carpenter is set to drop her seventh album, Man’s Best Friend, later this month.
