Earth, Wind & Fire Take the Stage With Sabrina Carpenter at Lollapalooza

Sabrina Carpenter made sure Lollapalooza had to deal with the elements. The “Espresso” singer was one of the headliners at the popular Chicago music festival and she brought out none other than Chicago’s own Earth, Wind & Fire as surprise guests during her performance.

“And we can just let loose, right? We can just groove!” Carpenter said to the crowd as the familiar opening bass of “Let’s Groove,” began to play. “So I thought, ‘Why not bring out my friends from Chicago?’ Give it up for Earth, Wind & Fire, everybody!”

EWF took the stage with the pop princess Sunday night and performed “Let’s Groove” and “September” as Carpenter sang along with lead singer Philip Bailey.

"The whole place went insane when they walked out," attendee Matt Rodrigues told NBC Chicago 5