Remembering DJ Clark Kent, God’s Favorite DJ

The passing of legendary superproducer and DJ, Clark Kent, led to an immediate outpouring of grief at the news along with heaps of praise for the man himself. The love and respect he’d earned over the course of his career meant that the world of music collectively stood still for a moment to acknowledge a tremendous loss after his family confirmed the sad news via his official Instagram account.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent,” reads the family’s statement. “Clark passed away Thursday evening surrounded by his devoted wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio.”



“Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three-year battle with colon cancer, while continuing to share his gifts with the world. The family is grateful for everyone’s love, support and prayers during this time and ask for privacy as they process this immense loss.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Clark Kent (@djclarkkent) Clark Kent’s death hits hard because, undeniably, the world of hip-hop is forever indebted to “God’s Favorite DJ.” One of the best to ever do it, Clark Kent was also one of the best to show others how to do it: he was a shining example of the greatness in this game. Hip-hop as a culture and an industry lost a giant in the passing of DJ Clark Kent. The man connected virtually every era of hip-hop through his life and career, and he did it while maintaining a level of respect reserved for the most honorable people. He watched hip-hop happen in real time; and he influenced and impacted some of the most iconic figures in the history of the genre. Born Rodolfo Franklin in his native Panama, as a kid in the mid-’70s the Brooklynite was inspired by pioneering BK deejay Grandmaster Flowers, who helped solidify hip-hop’s growth in Brooklyn at a time when The Bronx (and Uptown) was still the epicenter of the burgeoning culture. He eventually found fame as the DJ for fellow Brooklyn upstart Dana Dane, who would drop his hit debut album Dana Dane With Fame in 1987, raising DJ Clark Kent’s profile considerably. Clark Kent formed the Supermen, a coalition of DJs alongside DJ Scratch and Daddy Rich, to elevate the art of deejaying, and he soon became one of the most in-demand producers in New York. It’s impossible to discuss ‘90s hip-hop and R&B without recognizing DJ Clark Kent’s imprint on the sound of the era. He saw his first success in R&B, remixing Troop’s 1989 new jack swing hit “Spread My Wings” and “Give A Little Love” for Levert a year later. And he also gained early experience as a producer through superproducer Hurby “Luv Bug” Azor, who’d produced Dane’s With Fame before finding multiplatinum success with Salt-N-Pepa and Kid ‘n Play; and Clark Kent would land a gig as A&R for Atlantic Records subsidiary, EastWest Records. It was through a deal with Atlantic Records that Lance “Un” Rivera and Rivera’s business partner, rap superstar It was through a deal with Atlantic Records that Lance “Un” Rivera and Rivera’s business partner, rap superstar The Notorious B.I.G., would launch Undeas Records — which would become the label home for Biggie’s Junior M.A.F.I.A. project. DJ Clark Kent produced “Player’s Anthem,” the debut 1995 single for Junior M.A.F.I.A., and began an affiliation with a Brooklyn rapper named Jay-Z that same year . It was Clark Kent who connected the brash emcee out of Marcy Projects with a Harlem hustler named Dame Dash. And it’s Clark Kent’s production that provides some of the flossier moments on Jay-Z’s classic 1996 debut Reasonable Doubt — including the Biggie duet “Brooklyn’s Finest.”



Over the next several years, DJ Clark Kent’s production would become a constant on the radio waves. From Mariah Carey’s hit “Loverboy,” to Rakim’s “Guess Who’s Back.” And Clark Kent’s Brooklyn connections — from Biggie to Jay to Foxy Brown — helped shape the East Coast hip-hop landscape of the late ‘90s/early ‘00s. Through it all, his devotion to hip-hop culture furthered and deepened the art of deejaying with battles at the New Music Seminar in New York. And his status as a sneakerhead was unparalleled. Clark Kent became a go-to sneaker expert and aficionado; releasing high profile collabs like his “112” pack with Nike and work with K-Swiss. In 2019, he teamed with mattress giant Serta for a limited edition drop. His impact on sneaker culture was massive — and Nike recognized his legacy in the wake of his death: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend and true cultural icon, DJ Clark Kent. At Nike, we were honored to collaborate with Clark on projects that celebrated not only his deep love for sneakers but also his unwavering dedication to pushing creative boundaries and elevating culture. His impact on the world of sneakers is beyond measure, with an influence that spans the globe and generations. Clark’s legacy will forever inspire future talent, leaving a lasting mark on our industry. Our hearts go out to Clark’s family, friends, and all those touched by his extraordinary talent, passion, and kindness. His presence will be greatly missed.” DJ Clark Kent is woven into the fabric of hip-hop on every level. The connectivity between the cultural importance of the deejay, the musical significance of the superproducer, and the industry influence of a great A&R man — his legacy is the embodiment of all three facets. But perhaps most importantly, your favorite DJ’s favorite DJ represented for authenticity and integrity. Famed radio host Angie Martinez was working on a documentary about DJ Clark Kent in the months leading up to his death. She issued a statement that summed up his significance beautifully. “DJ Clark Kent is a rare gem whose influence is seen in nearly every era of hip-hop’s history books,” her statement read. “It’s important that we spotlight the heroes who push the art form with purity and authenticity. I am honored to help share Clark’s many truths with the world.”