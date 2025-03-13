Dawn Robinson Shares She’s Been Living in Her Car for the Past Three Years

Dawn Robinson has shared that she’s been living in her car for the past 3 years.





“You guys, for the past almost 3 years, I have been living in my car. I said it! Oh my God, it’s out,” she began before sharing how this all began in 2020, when she was living with her parents in Las Vegas.

Robinson claimed that her mother “became very angry” and “a lot of her anger she was taking out on me and I was her target all the time.”

“I didn’t understand it, I still don’t,” she said. “I was just trying to figure it out but I couldn’t — you can’t read someone else’s mind, you can’t figure them out. They have to figure themselves out.”

From there, Robinson said that she was “sleeping in my car for maybe about a month in Vegas,” when a former co-manager said that she could come live with him in Los Angeles.

She claimed that the co-manager assured her that he had enough room for her, but upon getting there she said that wasn’t the case. So instead, the co-manager put her in a hotel for “one night that turned into eight months.”

Hoping to instead get an apartment, Robinson said that she suggested multiple ones to the co-manager but he didn’t want to do that.

Around this time, she said she started researching “car life” and “loved what I was seeing,” adding, “I just thought, ‘Wow, I could do that. I could do this, I think.’”

“I ended up in my car and it’s been, like I said, 3 years,” she continued before revisiting what had occurred with the former co-manager.

“I knew he was playing games and I wasn't the one… Sometimes I think people want to trap you and keep you in a situation where you’re vulnerable and depending on them, and I wasn’t the one,” Robinson said. “So yeah, I got out of there.”

Now, Robinson is living in her car in Malibu. Although she didn’t elaborate much in regard to her routine while living in her car, she did share that she has a gym membership that she uses to shower.

She also shared how she’s navigated living in her car, saying, “I got to know what to do in my car and how to do it, like how to cover my windows and you don’t talk to certain people.”

“You’re careful of telling people that you’re alone, as a woman especially, and I’m a celebrity — I don’t just divulge that to people. If you don’t know who I am, I’m not telling you that part,” she continued.

She also assured fans that there was nothing to be concerned about with what she was doing.

“This is not like, ‘Oh my God, poor Dawn. She’s living in her car and it’s terrible and woe is me.’”

“I’m learning about who I am, I’m learning myself as a person, as a woman,” she continued. “If you would have said to me while I was in En Vogue, ‘You’re going to be living in your car one day,’ I would have been like, ‘Huh? No, I’m always going to have an apartment. I can’t live in my car. How can I do that?’ We say that we can’t do certain things before we even know we’re capable.”

Toward the end of the video, Robinson also said that she’s making a documentary about her experience, as well as dismissed the notion that revealing that she lives in her car is a “publicity stunt.”

“It is not something that I would have chosen but I’m glad that I put myself out here,” she said. “I’m glad that I did it.”

Both fans and fellow industry figures expressed support to Robinson both on YouTube and Instagram, where she posted about the episode. Among them was rapper E-40, who commented, “Check your DM.”