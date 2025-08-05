Jay-Z and Diddy Top Lists of Richest Rappers in 2025

Editor's Note: This story was orginally published in September 2017 and has been updated for comprehensiveness.



The businessman himself, Jay-Z, is still the richest rapper in 2025. With a net worth of $2.5 billion, the mogul has gone far beyond the typical payday for an MC. With assets in real estate, tech, fashion and the spirits industry, the Roc-A-Fella Records founder is by the far the wealthiest of the hip-hop moguls.

Earnings from brands Ciroc vodka, DeLeon tequila, and Aquahydrate water, as well as the revenue received from his Bad Boy Reunion Tour and selling a portion of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million, is why Diddy is still near the top of these lists, coming in with a $900 million net worth. While he was recently found guilty of transportation for prostitution, his acquittal on sex trafficking and RICO charges means that his fortune won't be given up as a result of his recent legal troubles.

"I've always understood that if I give the customers my best and service them differently, whether music, clothing or vodka, I'll get a return on my hard work," Diddy told Forbes in September 2017.

Following Diddy is none other than Dr. Dre, who has continued to reap the benefits of selling his Beats brand headphones company to Apple in 2014.

Check out the latest list ranking hip-hop's highest-paid moguls.