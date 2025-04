Black Maternal Health Week: Postpartum is When the Village is Needed

As a doula, I know that a big part of maternity care is postpartum care. The birth may be over, but the vulnerability doesn’t end there. According to Yale Medicine , “cardiomyopathy (a weakened heart muscle) is the most common cause of death one week to a year after delivery,” which highlights how vulnerable new mothers and birthing people are long after the baby arrives.

During Black Maternal Health Week, we’re reminded that this crisis hits Black women the hardest with a maternal mortality rate of 69.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to CDC data . And what makes this even more devastating is that about 84% of pregnancy-related deaths are considered preventable. That’s not just a medical failure — it’s a social one.