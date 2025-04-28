Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood.
Beyoncé Drops ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Teaser
The superstar’s much-anticipated tour is set to kick off in Los Angeles.
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and The Rodeo Chitlin Circuit Tour kicks off today (April 28) in Los Angeles. And the megastar dropped a teaser to drive up anticipation.
Just days before the tour’s opening night, Bey shared a video with footage from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It shows the impressive stage setup and a look at the entirety of the stadium; it gives the viewer an idea of the massive scale of Beyoncé’s show.
It’s fitting — as Beyoncé also announced the tour back in February with a short Instagram video. That clip featured a large neon sign that read “Cowboy Carter Tour,” and the sound of wind in the background.
She also shared an image of herself with blonde braids and the caption “Cowboy Carter Tour 2025.” The announcement came just hours before the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, where Cowboy Carter took home the Grammy for Album Of The Year. She’d also previously teased an announcement ahead of her halftime performance during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game on Christmas Day. She posted a teaser that hinted at a mystery project set for announcement on Jan. 14. Variety reported that the announcement was delayed due to the Los Angeles fires.
It was also announced in a February report from USA Today that Bey would be adding five more show dates to her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour. She now has additional shows in London, Atlanta, Chicago and Paris — following increased orders from fans.Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment has also made available the Cowboy Carter Art Book, a 136-page book that includes “exclusive imagery” inspired by Cowboy Carter. You can pre-order the book for yourself at Bey’s official website.
