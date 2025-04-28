Beyoncé Drops ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Teaser

Beyoncé ’s Cowboy Carter and The Rodeo Chitlin Circuit Tour kicks off today (April 28) in Los Angeles. And the megastar dropped a teaser to drive up anticipation.

Just days before the tour’s opening night, Bey shared a video with footage from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It shows the impressive stage setup and a look at the entirety of the stadium; it gives the viewer an idea of the massive scale of Beyoncé’s show.