Join the Beats & Relief Livestream to Support Musicians Affected by the LA Fires

The devastation from January’s LA wildfires has left thousands rebuilding their lives, including countless musicians who call the city home. From lost homes to damaged equipment, the impact on the music community has been immense. Now, you can help support those affected by tuning into Beats & Relief, a two-day livestream fundraiser dedicated to aiding artists in need.

Taking place on February 8th and 9th at 1 PM, Beats & Relief will feature a special lineup of artists, including Jesse Rack$on, Wavy Bagels, Passport Rav, Arielle Lana, DJ Shannon, and more. Hosted by Okayfuturelabs, this digital jam session is more than just a vibe—it's a way to give back.

All proceeds will go directly to MusiCares , The Recording Academy’s nonprofit providing health and welfare support to music professionals. Whether you’re an underground music fan or just want to help the culture continue to thrive, your donations can make a real difference.