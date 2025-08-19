Wale Names His Favorite Rappers Ever

Wale recently named his favorite rappers ever. On Monday, the Grammy-nominated rapper and his longtime manager, Kazz Laidlaw sat down for an invite-only conversation at Soho Works in Brooklyn as part of the PLLRS series, presented by Little Engine Media. Towards the end of the conversation, host Keith Nelson Jr. asked Wale to name his Hip-Hop Mt. Rushmore.

Wale rattled off an impressive list of his favorite emcees.

“Mt. Rushmore is a racist thing…” Wale began, before adding, “But…my favorite rappers? [ Jay-Z ]. Black Thought . Lil Wayne . [ J. Cole ].” And he goes on to list Queens rapper AZ as someone “super important.”