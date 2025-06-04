A Case for a Sober Summer

Last year, when I turned 40, something shifted in how I think about my health. Suddenly, everything I did — what I ate, how much I slept, what I put on and in my body — felt like it mattered more. It was like I could feel time in my bones. I started paying closer attention to longevity, and with that came a new question I hadn’t asked myself seriously before: Why am I still drinking?

It wasn’t dramatic, just a slow disinterest. The more I tuned in to how alcohol made me feel (anxious, sluggish, less clear), the less I wanted it. And it turns out I’m not alone.

Sobriety is trending, but not in a gimmicky way. It’s a cultural shift. Gen Z drinks less than any generation before them, and nearly half of American adults said they plan to drink less in 2025. If you’ve been thinking about a hard reset, this might be the perfect summer to do it.

Here’s why.

You’ll Look and Feel More Alive Alcohol messes with your glow. It dehydrates your skin, breaks down collagen, and inflames your face . This translates to more puffiness, fine lines, and breakouts. Even if you're sipping tequila neat or sticking to wine, alcohol can throw off your skin's balance, and it shows. Skipping drinks or swapping for a mocktail gives your body space to bounce back. You’ll notice clearer skin, brighter eyes, and a more rested look, especially if you’re also getting better sleep (more on that in a second). In short, if you’d like to age like organic fruit, keep throwing back the shots. If you would rather retain your youth as long as possible, consider cutting back.

Your Mental Health Will Thank You It’s easy to romanticize summer drinking. A little rosé in the park, rooftop happy hours, BYOB house parties. But the after-effects are far less cute. Alcohol can worsen anxiety , amplify depressive moods, and disrupt how your brain regulates emotions. That short-term buzz often leads to long-term blues that might be harder to shake off as you get older. Taking a break can clear mental fog and help you check in with yourself more honestly. Whether you deal with anxiety or just want more peace of mind, a sober summer is a strong start.

Better Sleep, More Energy According to the Sleep Foundation, even one drink can mess with your sleep cycle , especially REM sleep, the deep kind that really restores your body. You might fall asleep faster, but you’ll wake up groggy, dehydrated, and more tired the next day. Without alcohol, your sleep becomes deeper and more consistent. That translates to better mood, more energy, and sharper focus. All those summer mornings you used to sleep through? Now you’re up early, catching light on a walk, writing, plotting your next move.