Sade is Releasing Her First New Song in Six Years — and it’s a Tribute to Her Trans Son

New music from the English group Sade will be released before the year is up — and it’s a touching tribute to someone very close in the frontwoman’s life.

The song, titled “Young Lion,” is dedicated to Sade Adu’s trans son, Izaak Theo Adu , according to Variety . It will be Sade’s first song in six years; the group previously released “Flower of the Universe” as part of the A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack.