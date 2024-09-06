Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic.
Sade is Releasing Her First New Song in Six Years — and it’s a Tribute to Her Trans Son
The song is a part of a compilation titled TRAИƧA that is a “spiritual journey celebrating trans people.”
New music from the English group Sade will be released before the year is up — and it’s a touching tribute to someone very close in the frontwoman’s life.
The song, titled “Young Lion,” is dedicated to Sade Adu’s trans son, Izaak Theo Adu, according to Variety. It will be Sade’s first song in six years; the group previously released “Flower of the Universe” as part of the A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack.
As Variety reported, the compilation album is a project put together by non-profit Red Hot’s executive director, Dust Reid and Massima Bell, a trans musician and activist. The album is meant to support transgender awareness, as well as spotlight both trans and non-binary artists, including Sam Smith, Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and others.
“We started talking about all the gifts that trans artists have been giving to the world, and wanted to create a Red Hot project that centered and celebrated those gifts,” Reid told the outlet. “We hoped to create a narrative that positions trans and non-binary people as leaders in our society insofar as the deep inner work they do to affirm who they are in our current climate. We felt this is something everybody should do. Whether you identify as trans or non-binary or otherwise, if you took the time to explore your gender, get in touch with the feeling side of yourself, maybe we would have a future-oriented around values of community, collaboration, care and healing.”
TRAИƧA will be released on Nov. 22.
Back in 2022, it was reported that Sade had been working on new music. Whether “Young Lion” was that, or the group has some additional material prepared for an album, is unknown. Regardless, it’ll still be great to hear something new from the band, especially since it’s for a good cause, too.
