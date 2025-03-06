Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images.
Roy Ayers, Legendary Vibraphonist, Dies at 84
The vibraphonist’s death was announced on Wednesday.
The world of music has lost another treasure. According to The New York Times, legendary vibraphonist Roy Ayers passed away in Manhattan on Tuesday. He was 84 years old. Ayers’ official Facebook account posted news of his death yesterday.
“It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing which occurred on March 4, 2025 in New York City after a long illness,” reads one part of the post. “He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. His family ask that you respect their privacy at this time, a celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming.”
In a career that stretched at least 40 years, Ayers helped reimagine elements of jazz, infusing the genre with elements of R&B, rock and other genres over the course of 40 albums. In addition to helping reshape jazz, Ayers is credited as an architect of neo-soul. Naturally, his contributions also seeped into the world of hip-hop. His 1976 single, “Everybody Loves The Sunshine,” has been sampled by everyone from Mary J. Blige to Tupac Shakur.
With his dedication to craft and all-around imagination, Ayers made himself a foundational evolutionary link in popular music as we know it today. He will be missed. OKP sends condolences to Ayers’ family and friends.
