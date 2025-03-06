Roy Ayers, Legendary Vibraphonist, Dies at 84

The world of music has lost another treasure. According to The New York Times , legendary vibraphonist Roy Ayers passed away in Manhattan on Tuesday. He was 84 years old. Ayers’ official Facebook account posted news of his death yesterday.

“It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing which occurred on March 4, 2025 in New York City after a long illness,” reads one part of the post. “He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. His family ask that you respect their privacy at this time, a celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming.”