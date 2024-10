This week we talk to JSWISS about his career and upcoming release. We also discussed a few recent events including the LOX on NPR’s Tiny Desk, who his personal Big 3 are and Nardwuar’s iconic journalism.

JSWISS is an artist with a career unlike any one as he’s worked with several jazz luminaries including Nicolas Peyton, Elvis Costello, Casey Benjamin, Keyon Harold and Marcus Machado. (album with Micheal Lionheart.