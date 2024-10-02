content.jwplatform.com
The Spelling Bee feat Petey DeAbreu
Petey is NYC comic who reps the Bronx thoroughly. He has credits on Comedy Central, That Damn Micheal Che and stages across the country. For more info check out his Instagram
To continue reading
Create a free account or sign in to unlock more free articles.
By continuing, you agree to the Terms of Service and acknowledge our Privacy Policy
Register
The content is free, but you must be subscribed to Okayplayer to continue reading.
THANK YOU FOR SUBSCRIBING
Join our newsletter family to stay tapped into the latest in Hip Hop culture!
Login
To continue reading login to your account.
Forgot your password?
Please enter the email address you use for your account so we can send you a link to reset your password:
Petey is NYC comic who reps the Bronx thoroughly. He has credits on Comedy Central, That Damn Micheal Che and stages across the country. For more info check out his Instagram