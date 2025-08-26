Editor's Note: This story was originally published in December 2018 and has been updated for comprehensiveness.



On December 4, 2018, Cardi B announced that her and husband of one year, Offset, were splitting up. She made the announcement in a video that she posted on her Instagram.

In the video Cardi said, "I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father... Things just haven't been working out between us for a long time, she says, and it's nobody's fault, it's just that I guess we grew out of love."

As for divorce, Cardi admitted that it "It might take time" (the two secretly married in October 2017). Cardi also added that they weren't splitting on bad terms, and the two were still friends and business partners. It wasn't until June 2024 that the couple officially filed for divorce, however.

In the intervening years, the pair welcomed two more children, bringing Cardi B's total number of children with Offset to three. They have a 7-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, a 3-year-old son, Wave Set Cephus, and their newborn daughter, Blossom.

Since announcing the split, Cardi B has made public her relationship with Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. She alluded to the romance in her June 2025 single, "Outside," and has since made the relationship public through a social media post.