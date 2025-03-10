Marshawn Lynch and Stephen Curry are Working on a Mac Dre Documentary

Mac Dre is getting a documentary — and it’s going to be led by Marshawn Lynch and Stephen Curry .

In a report from the San Francisco Chronicle , Lynch’s Beastmode Productions and Curry’s Unanimous Media will be working on the documentary together, with the Chronicle nothing that it “features Mac Dre’s mother, Wanda Salvatto, who explores the life and death of her son, the birth of a cultural movement and the generational impact that the Bay Area emcee had on the world.”