Marshawn Lynch and Stephen Curry are Working on a Mac Dre Documentary
Mac Dre, integral to the Bay Area’s hyphy movement, was killed at the age of 34 in 2004.
Mac Dre is getting a documentary — and it’s going to be led by Marshawn Lynch and Stephen Curry.
In a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, Lynch’s Beastmode Productions and Curry’s Unanimous Media will be working on the documentary together, with the Chronicle nothing that it “features Mac Dre’s mother, Wanda Salvatto, who explores the life and death of her son, the birth of a cultural movement and the generational impact that the Bay Area emcee had on the world.”
“We at Beastmode Productions are thrilled to partner with Unanimous Media to produce and celebrate the extraordinary life of Mac Dre,” Diaunte Thompson, a co-founder of Beastmode Productions, said in a statement via the Chronicle. “He is not only a Bay Area icon but also a trailblazing independent hip-hop pioneer whose influence resonates globally.”
“Alongside his mother, Wanda, we’ve assembled a group of creatives who are honored to have the opportunity to tell Mac Dre’s life story for fans and the Bay Area community alike,” added Erick Peyton, co-founder of Unanimous Media.
As the Chronicle noted, Unanimous first announced the documentary in 2023, which came about in 2016, when Curry happened to be at a Drake concert in Oakland, where the rapper brought Salvatto onstage and spoke of Mac Dre’s influence on him.
“I look forward to sharing how from Andre’s dreams of rapping emerged a blueprint that not only inspired a generation but also became a guide to conquering obstacles and fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams,” Salvatto said in 2023 to Billboard.
Speaking with Billboard too, Curry and Peyton said at the time, “Mac Dre is a cultural icon who made a tremendous impact on the Bay Area and beyond through his music and pioneering creativity. We’re honored to work with Mac Dre’s incredible mother, Wanda, to tell her son’s life story with respect and dignity for fans, the Bay Area community, and music lovers alike.”
Dre, best known for songs like “Feelin’ Myself,” “Get Stupid” and “Make You Mine,” was integral to the Bay Area’s hyphy movement. He was killed in 2004 at the age of 34 following a performance in Kansas City, Missouri.
