Jay-Z’s “Imaginary Players” Sees Over 300% Streaming Increase After Cardi B Sample

Jay-Z 's "Imaginary Players" is getting new life. According to Complex , the classic Hov track has seen a +305% increase in Spotify streams in the United States since Cardi B released her single, “Imaginary Playerz.” Cardi’s song prominently samples Jay’s 1997 track; and “Imaginary Playerz” dropped as a prerelease single from her upcoming album Am I the Drama?

Jay-Z’s song was never released as an actual single, but was a standout track on his sophomore album In My Lifetime, Vol. 1. “Imaginary Players” was also memorably featured in the 1997 Roc-A-Fella home video release Streets Is Watching.

During an X Spaces livestream before the single dropped, Cardi B talked about what the song means to her. “The song is kind of long and I took my time with [it] because this song is like a staple for me,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘Oh my god, I got to make sure that this song is good’ because I have to fucking to get it approved by the one and only [Jay-Z].” “The song is kind of long and I took my time with [it] because this song is like a staple for me,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘Oh my god, I got to make sure that this song is good’ because I have to fucking to get it approved by the one and only [Jay-Z].”