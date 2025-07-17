Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Announce ‘Alfredo 2’ Release Date

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist ’s Alfredo 2 is finally on the way. The new joint project is set to drop July 25th; it’s a sequel to their acclaimed 2020 collaborative album — one of the most celebrated releases of the past five years.

Along with the official announcement of the new album, the duo also dropped the project’s opening track “1995” and an accompanying short film. Directed by Nick Walker and shot on location in Japan, Alfredo: The Movie is a glimpse into the Alfredo 2 world, with Gibbs and The Alchemist playing the roles of partners in a Yakuza criminal underworld.

To celebrate the new rollout, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are doing an exclusive drop of 100 signed vinyl records that will be available exclusively only on Amazon. There will also be merch for the fans to enjoy; the duo has teamed up with streetwear brand Babylon and HVW8 Gallery in Los Angeles — the event will include photo exhibition, advance album listening, short film screening, and a limited apparel capsule

Alfredo 2 - Album Cover

Upon release five years ago, Alfredo earned rave reviews from critics and fans. The collaborative album was up for Best Rap Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021–nominated against albums like Kings Disease by Nas, Royce Da 5’9’s The Allegory, D Smoke’s Black Habits, and A Written Testimony by Jay Electronica. Nas took home the award that year.

We're definitely counting down the days till July 25th arrives.