Flying Lotus Releases New House Track “Ingo Swann”

For his latest song, Flying Lotus wants to make you dance.

The talented producer and creative polymath has released “Ingo Swann,” a four-on-the-floor house song that booms from beginning to end (and is named after the late purported psychic).

“Ingo Swann” follows the release of “ Garmonbozia ,” which FlyLo released back in August.

Hopefully, the two singles signal a new album is on the way for the artist. Unless you’re counting the soundtrack he made for the Netflix anime series Yasuke, the last album FlyLo released was 2019’s Flamagra.

In recent years, he’s been more involved with writing and directing for film, serving as both for the “Ozzy’s Dungeon” segment in 2022’s found footage anthology film V/H/S/99. He’s also directing a science fiction thriller movie titled Ash.

Back in 2022, FlyLo spoke with Okayplayer about his foray into directing .

“It's interesting because I'm at this point where I feel like I kind of have to do both to get my creative rocks off now. It's like I got to make a film and then make the music for it,” he said. “I want to have a reason to make the music now, because currently I'm just like, ‘Well, I don't really have an idea what I want to say without visuals.’ [There’s] so many things I want to do and say with visuals. So, like, ‘Alright, well, maybe the idea now is to create the whole. Create a bigger problem for myself, then try to create visual worlds, too.’”