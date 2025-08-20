Doechii Suddenly Cancels Festival Appearances With No Explanation

Doechii fans are raising questions after the Grammy-winning rapper canceled some festival appearances without an explanation. She was scheduled to perform at the Rock en Seine in France (August 21), All Points East in London (August 23), and Forwards in Bristol (August 24). Neither Doechii nor the festivals has provided an explanation for the abrupt cancellations.

Complex reports that All Points East has issued a statement.

“We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows. She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage,” read the statement.