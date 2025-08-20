ESC TO CLOSE
Doechii attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

Doechii Suddenly Cancels Festival Appearances With No Explanation

The Grammy-winning rapper was slated to perform in several European shows.

Doechii fans are raising questions after the Grammy-winning rapper canceled some festival appearances without an explanation. She was scheduled to perform at the Rock en Seine in France (August 21), All Points East in London (August 23), and Forwards in Bristol (August 24). Neither Doechii nor the festivals has provided an explanation for the abrupt cancellations.

Complex reports that All Points East has issued a statement.

“We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows. She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage,” read the statement.

In early August, Doechii announced her Live From the Swamp Tour, which kicks off on October 14 in Chicago, and ventures through major cities including Toronto, Houston, and Phoenix. The tour wraps up in Seattle on November 10.

“One last time. This project just turned one, and before I disappear to create the next world, I’m going back on tour,” Doechii shared on social media. “The final chapter of this era. Thank you for the memories, the love—let’s close it out together.”

She made the announcement in style at this year’s Lollapalooza, closing her set by driving off in an albino alligator car with the upcoming dates. And prior to reveal, albino gators appeared in the cities she’s set to play, including Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, at the Welcome to Texas sign, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Seattle’s Space Needle, La Jolla Cove in San Diego, and floated down the Chicago River.

