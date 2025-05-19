Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs.
Here's What Happened in the First Week of Testimony in Diddy's Trial
Okayplayer takes a look at crucial moments that unfolded during week one of the Diddy trial, which continues this week.
Arguments in the sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs began last week, with his ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura Fine (known as Cassie), and other witnesses recounting harrowing stories of alleged abuse. For their part, Diddy’s defense team took the time to address at least one inconsistency in Cassie’s recounting.
Here’s Okayplayer’s recap of last week’s trial events.
Cassie’s Testimony
Cassie Recounts Diddy “Freak Offs”
Diddy’s alleged “freak offs” stand as a crux of the trial against him, and in her testimony, Cassie claimed that her role in the sometimes multi-day sex parties became like a “job.” According to Cassie, the role is one that saw her scout prostitutes online before being forced to take drugs and have sex with them. Per NBC News, Cassie alleged that Diddy would pay the prostitutes — the majority of whom were males — around $6,000 for their participation in the freak offs.
In a particularly harrowing moment, Cassie recalled that, when she attempted to leave one of the freak offs — which would often take place in hotels — Diddy assaulted her. She says that the attack is the one that was captured by hotel cameras in March 2016. During her testimony, she noted at least one instance in which Diddy played freak-off footage — video she believed had been deleted — on his laptop during a commercial flight.
With Diddy recording the encounters, Cassie said that she was afraid that he could use the footage to blackmail her. When she tried to refuse participation in the “freak offs,” she says, they would get into fights that left her with visible bruises.
Cassie Recalls the Moment Diddy Threatened Kid Cudi
In her civil suit against him, Cassie claimed that Diddy threatened to blow up Kid Cudi’s car over a decade ago. In her testimony, Cassie once again explained this instance, claiming that Diddy threatened to blow up Cudi’s vehicle after learning of his romance with Cassie, who says she was on break from Diddy at the time of the incident. He had introduced the two in the hopes that they would collaborate on music, but when she and Cudi became romantically involved, Cassie began using a burner phone to keep the romance a secret from Diddy. In a statement to The New York Times, Cudi’s reps confirmed that Cudi’s car was set on fire in January 2012, though no one was ever charged for the crime.
Dawn Richard Alleges That She Saw Diddy Assault Cassie
During her own testimony, Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard recalled seeing Diddy attempt to hit Cassie with a skillet as she cooked him eggs. According to Richard, Diddy beat Cassie after she fell to the floor before dragging her upstairs. After he invited Richard and fellow bandmate Kalenna Harper to the studio the next day, where he told them that where he comes from, “people go missing if they say things like that, if they talk.”
Diddy’s Team Cross-Examines Cassie
Diddy’s Defense Team Questions Cassie’s Rape Claim
In her previously settled lawsuit against Diddy, Cassie alleged that Diddy raped her on a living room floor in September 2018. She also explained that she had consensual sex with Diddy weeks later. According to The New York Times, Diddy’s team noted an inconsistency in her recounting. Specifically, the timing of it.Ahead of the trial, Cassie claimed that the assault took place in August 2018 rather than September, which made one of Diddy’s attorneys ask her whether she had, “a clear memory of August 2018?” For her part, Cassie admitted that her memory wasn’t “super clear” but “clear enough.” When asked if she had any doubt that Diddy had raped her, she responded with “no.”
Diddy’s Defense Team References Audio of Cassie Threatening a DJ over Sex Footage
As part of their cross-examination, Diddy’s defense team played audio of Cassie threatening to kill a DJ who claimed to have seen footage of her having sex with Diddy.“I will kill you if you don’t show me right now,” Cassie was heard saying in the recording. “I will kill you and hide you,” she is heard saying, per Variety. “I’m going to fucking kill you. You’re fucking with me… I’ve never killed anybody in my life, but I will kill you.” She added, “It’s not going to be blood on my hands. Someone else is going to do it.”
From Your Site Articles
- ABC Launches True Crime Podcast on Diddy Case ›
- Everything You Need to Know About Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial ›
- Cassie Reportedly Prepared to Testify in Diddy Trial ›
- Kid Cudi Testifies in Diddy Trial - Okayplayer ›
Related Articles Around the Web