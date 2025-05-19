Arguments in the sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs began last week, with his ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura Fine (known as Cassie), and other witnesses recounting harrowing stories of alleged abuse. For their part, Diddy’s defense team took the time to address at least one inconsistency in Cassie’s recounting.

Here’s Okayplayer’s recap of last week’s trial events.

Cassie’s Testimony

Cassie Recounts Diddy “Freak Offs”

Diddy’s alleged “freak offs” stand as a crux of the trial against him, and in her testimony , Cassie claimed that her role in the sometimes multi-day sex parties became like a “job.” According to Cassie, the role is one that saw her scout prostitutes online before being forced to take drugs and have sex with them. Per NBC News , Cassie alleged that Diddy would pay the prostitutes — the majority of whom were males — around $6,000 for their participation in the freak offs.

In a particularly harrowing moment, Cassie recalled that, when she attempted to leave one of the freak offs — which would often take place in hotels — Diddy assaulted her. She says that the attack is the one that was captured by hotel cameras in March 2016. During her testimony , she noted at least one instance in which Diddy played freak-off footage — video she believed had been deleted — on his laptop during a commercial flight.

With Diddy recording the encounters, Cassie said that she was afraid that he could use the footage to blackmail her. When she tried to refuse participation in the “freak offs,” she says, they would get into fights that left her with visible bruises.