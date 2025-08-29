Twenty Years Later: Hurricane Katrina

Twenty years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, NewsOne revisits the storm that changed America. Guided by renowned photographer and New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris, viewers journey through two decades of transformation — seen through the lens of his powerful archive. From devastation to resilience, we examine what was lost, what was rebuilt, and what remains at risk.



PART 1: 20 Years Later: Hurricane Katrina - Community Photo by L. Kasimu Harris. In New Orleans, community isn’t just a word — it’s a way of life. Long before Hurricane Katrina tested the city’s resilience, places like Congo Square stood as a gathering site for Black traditions like music, dance, and the spirit of resistance. Throughout the 19th century, Congo Square played a substantial role in the development of jazz as well as a spiritual base for Black New Orleanians. Even after the storm scattered neighborhoods and misplaced families, the rhythms of Congo Square still echo as loud as ever, reminding the world that culture is survival. Just a mile-and-a-half away, anchoring the same tradition of ownership and preservation is Le Musée de f.c.p. — a house museum dedicated to the legacy of free people of color. The museum is a safeguard for stories of Black resilience, entrepreneurship, artistry, and legacy — something that no Hurricane could ever wash away. Twenty years later, these institutions prove that while the storm may have reshaped a lot of New Orleans, it could not erase the Black traditions that bind a people together. Congo Square is still the heartbeat of the city, and Le Musée de f.c.p. ensures the history is never forgotten. True community endures through the memory, culture, pride, and perseverance — the very spirit of New Orleans. Join NewsOne as we explore New Orleans’ community, ownership and traditions twenty years after Hurricane Katrina.

PART 2: 20 Years Later: Hurricane Katrina - Culture Photo by L. Kasimu Harris. In the heart of Tremé sits Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, a living testament to Creole heritage and Black empowerment. What started as a corner sandwich stand in 1939 grew into an eatery where food and activism intertwined. Creole food has long stood at the crossroads of community and history. Through its irresistible gumbo and fried chicken, Dooky Chase’s has fed generations, serving as a gathering space and cultural landmark of New Orleans. Even after Katrina’s wrath threatened its future, the kitchen lights came back on, and the delicious smells again filled the Tremé air—proving that true legacy can endure anything. That legacy also continues today with Chapter IV, a new story in the city’s culinary history. Rooted in similar Creole traditions, the restaurant reflects how New Orleans evolves while staying true to its origins. Chapter IV represents not just what’s been passed down, but also what’s still being created — an echo of history paid forward with every meal. Together, Dooky Chase’s and Chapter IV show that in New Orleans, food is a heritage, and heritage will always survive with the people. Through flavor and tradition, the city lives on. Join NewsOne as we savor New Orleans’ food culture and legacy — 20 years after Hurricane Katrina.

